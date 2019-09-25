Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 389,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,614,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 80,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,853. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

