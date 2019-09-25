Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,384 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 144,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

