Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 2,422 Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. 10,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.