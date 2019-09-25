Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,423 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.