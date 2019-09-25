Titus Wealth Management Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 1,138,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.