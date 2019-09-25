Titus Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 47,396 shares of the company traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

