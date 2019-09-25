Titus Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

