Titus Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,740. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

