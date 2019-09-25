Titus Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
CAT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,740. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.52.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.