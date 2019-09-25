Titan International Inc (TWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Titan International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TWI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,882. Titan International has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 18,570 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $55,152.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 13,805 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $41,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,724.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 171,589 shares of company stock valued at $520,055 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

