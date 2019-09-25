Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $2.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007270 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.