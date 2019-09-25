TheStreet Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to B

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Tietz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,163.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 32,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

