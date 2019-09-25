The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 10,285,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

