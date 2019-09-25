Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $118.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

