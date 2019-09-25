Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,338,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 8,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,229. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

