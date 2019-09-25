Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Tesla worth $103,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,450 shares of company stock worth $6,917,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.03. 721,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.