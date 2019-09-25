Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 58,616 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 336,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $41.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

