Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.33, but opened at $71.00. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 2,755,964 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,011 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after buying an additional 230,937 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.