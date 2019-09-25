TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TSI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,738. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

