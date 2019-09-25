TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $35.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. 992,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

