Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.21.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 1,157,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,881. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

