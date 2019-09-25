TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.48

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.48 and traded as high as $35.25. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 15,590 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

