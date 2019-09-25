T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $47,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,365,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,971,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,992,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. 22,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,766. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.