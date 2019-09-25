Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.11. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 2,915,017 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

