Swipe One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 80.2% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00012477 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.