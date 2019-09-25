SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 357.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 182.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $22,453,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 443,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $1,379,838. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.02. 15,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,786. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $330.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.15.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

