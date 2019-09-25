Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,677. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.