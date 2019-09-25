Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 2,969,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $306,651.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,819.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

