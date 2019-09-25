Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 16,610 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.23% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of SOCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 5,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

