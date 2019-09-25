Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Superior Industries International worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 5,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,496. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

