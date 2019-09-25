SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Apache will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Apache by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.