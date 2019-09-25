SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of STKL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 19,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,726.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,889 shares in the company, valued at $399,661.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 1,193,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 705,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,810,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 316,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

