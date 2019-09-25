Summit Global Investments Has $15.71 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 3,412,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.