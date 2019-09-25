Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 31st

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Stryker stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,137 shares of company stock worth $10,699,456. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

