Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE CS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.