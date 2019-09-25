Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 982 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. 40,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $129.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

