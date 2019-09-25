Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Generac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Generac by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 83.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 368,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,434. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

