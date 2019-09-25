Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 66,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

