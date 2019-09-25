Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.27. 1,811,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.