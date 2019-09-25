Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

JKI traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $160.79. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $165.12.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

