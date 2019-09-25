STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,166 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 679,335 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after purchasing an additional 808,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $31,556,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $18,562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 353,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,101,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

