STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.15 ($22.27).

STM traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €17.50 ($20.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,715,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.57.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

