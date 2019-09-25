Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.41

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.41 and traded as high as $39.70. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 30,952 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$661.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

