Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 63,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.