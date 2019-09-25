Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $7,466.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003329 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,331,819 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

