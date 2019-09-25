State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in State Street were worth $670,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,488,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 364,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 343,625 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 915,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.