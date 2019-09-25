Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.00).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of LON SGC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.20 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 675,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.26. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of $759.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.11.
About Stagecoach Group
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.
