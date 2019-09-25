Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.20 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 675,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.26. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of $759.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.11.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Karen Thomson purchased 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,613.72 ($19,095.41).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.