Sprouts Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Sprouts has a total market cap of $332,707.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sprouts alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Sprouts

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,780,906,410 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en . Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.