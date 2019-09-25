SportyCo 1-Day Volume Hits $48.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $38,603.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00190506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01009425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00085868 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

