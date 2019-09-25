Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 177.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.80 ($2.32).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SPT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 579,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 201 ($2.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

