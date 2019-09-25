SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

